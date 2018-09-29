Hibs Ladies determined to keep pressure on Glasgow City

SWPL 1 title hopefuls Hibs Ladies are back in action this weekend at Stirling University.

This season’s championship couldn’t be any closer with the Hibees level on 53 points alongside champions Glasgow City at the top with just three fixtures left to play. City do have a better goal difference of +59 compared to Hibs’ +53.

The two sides meet at Petershill Park in a fortnight’s time in a match that is likely to determine who will be crowned this season’s league champions.

However, the Capital outfit must ensure they take maximum points from the students at Stirling University sports ground tomorrow.

Hibs have the upper hand having won both of the previous fixtures between the teams this season. The last outing was a 4-1 win at Ainslie Park last month with Jamie-Lee Napier, Lisa Robertson, Abi Harrison and Lauren Davidson all on target.

Elsewhere, Spartans Women could confirm their safety with victory over Forfar at Ainslie Park. Should Debbi McCulloch’s side win, and bottom club Hamilton Accies fail to match their result against Rangers, Accies will be relegated.

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, Hearts visit league champions Motherwell while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale host St Johnstone at Peffermill.