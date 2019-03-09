Hibs Ladies duo swap Algarve for Ravenscraig

Have your say

Hibs Ladies captain Joelle Murray and goalkeeper Jenna Fife return to Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 action tomorrow buoyed by Scotland’s fifth-place finish at the Algarve Cup.

The duo both started the final match – Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Denmark at the Estadio Algarve – in the tournament in Portugal which was part of Shelley Kerr’s side’s preparations for this summer’s World Cup in France.

Former Hibs winger Lizzie Arnot, who joined Manchester United in July, also netted a brace in Scotland’s Group A victory over Iceland on Monday.

The Hibees currently lead SWPL 1 – a point better off than champions Glasgow City who have played a game fewer – ahead of tomorrow’s trip to newly-promoted Motherwell at Ravenscraig Sport Complex.

Grant Scott’s side faced Well in last season’s SSE Scottish Cup final at Firhill where they blew their opponents away 8-0.

Elsewhere, second-bottom Spartans Women host Celtic at Ainslie Park looking for their first league victory of the season.

The club played out a goalless draw with city rivals Hibs in the opening round of fixtures last month but were comprehensively beaten 7-1 by Glasgow City three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, SWPL 2 leaders Hearts will be aiming to maintain their 100 per cent record when they visit Dundee United.

Andy Enwood’s team have chalked up 11 goals in their first two fixtures and are considered one of the favourites to land the title this year.

Hutchison Vale welcome Partick Thistle to Saughton Enclosure.