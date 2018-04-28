Hibs Ladies face Glasgow in cup semi without influential skipper

Hibs Ladies will aim to reach the SWPL Cup final with victory over Glasgow City tomorrow – but must do so without the services of captain Joelle Murray.

The Scotland internationalist suffered a broken ankle in the 3-1 victory over Celtic last weekend and is expected to be out of action until after the summer break.

The two clubs met at this stage in last season’s competition, the Hibees prevailing courtesy of Abi Harrison’s extra-time winner and going on to lift the trophy with a 4-1 victory over Celtic at Broadwood.

The two powerhouses of the women’s game met on SWPL 1 duty just a fortnight ago with the match ending in a 2-2 stalemate.

Ahead of the tie at the Falkirk Stadium (kick-off noon), temporary head coach Grant Scott said: “With the terrible news about Joelle we’re happy to have had a couple of other players return to training this week.

“It’s great to be in another cup semi-final and especially against close rivals Glasgow City. Having played each other two weeks ago, it’s clear to see how closely matched the teams are and we know each other well.

“But after a good week of preparation we’ll be ready to defend our title as cup holders.”

Celtic take on Forfar Farmington in the other tie with the match also taking place at the Falkirk Stadium (kick-off 3.30pm).