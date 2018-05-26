Hibs Ladies face Rangers after thrashing Celtic

Hibs Ladies return to league duty this weekend following their SWPL Cup final heroics.

The Capital side thrashed Celtic 9-0 at the Falkirk Stadium last Sunday to keep hold of the trophy for a third consecutive year.

Grant Scott’s side welcome Rangers to Ainslie Park tomorrow hoping to keep the feel-good factor going.

“Obviously, on the back of last weekend’s performance and result, the players are in a confident mood and are looking to produce again,” Scott said. “The games between the two sides so far this season have been tight so once again our attitude has to be right. We cannot take anything for granted.

“Our work-rate and desire has been good midweek. The players are looking forward to getting back on the pitch and we hope to win the three points.”

Elsewhere in SWPL 1, Paul Greig takes Spartans Women to reigning league champions and undefeated Glasgow City, who sit joint-top of the table alongside Hibs.

And in SWPL 2, Hearts host St Johnstone at Kings Park, Dalkeith, while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale are at Glasgow Girls.