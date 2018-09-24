Hibs Ladies finally get better of Accies to keep up title challenge

Have your say

Hibs Ladies were put through their paces by bottom club Hamilton Accies before eventually prevailing 4-2 at the Hope CBD Stadium.

The Hibees remain joint top of SWPL 1 but sit second on goal difference behind current champions Glasgow City, who thrashed Rangers 6-0.

Top goalscorer Abi Harrison netted the opening goal in South Lanarkshire with a fine turn and finish after 13 minutes, but the hosts quickly restored parity through Rachel Ross.

However, the Scottish and League Cup champions grabbed the lead for a second time midway through the first half when Cailin Michie connected with a Kirsten Reilly cross.

Hibs then looked to be in the clear as Lisa Robertson made her way into the box before finding the back of the net with a deflected strike three minutes after the restart.

But Accies are fighting for their lives and cut the deficit in the 63rd minute as Lori Gardner rounded goalkeeper Jenna Fife to score.

The Capital side peppered the home side’s goal in the latter stages and eventually made sure of the points with Harrison’s second with six minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, with Accies losing, Spartans Women moved a step closer to preserving their top-flight status with a 2-0 win over Stirling University at Ainslie Park.

Goals from Tegan Reynolds and Becky Galbraith puts Debbi McCulloch’s side move five points clear with just three games to play.

Elsewhere in SWPL 2, Hearts lost out 5-4 in an enthralling clash with Kilmarnock, while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale thrashed Central Girls Academy 7-0.