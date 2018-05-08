Hibs Ladies’ Lizzie Arnot scores first goal since cruciate injury

Have your say

Hibs Ladies’ Lizzie Arnot scored her first goal in over a year as the Capital side saw off Stirling University 3-0 at Ainslie Park.

The Hibees remain joint-top of SWPL 1 alongside champions Glasgow City and are undefeated this season.

Shannon McGregor got the ball rolling and Rachel McLauchlan’s fine strike ensured Grant Scott’s side took a 2-0 lead in at the break.

Arnot, who missed nearly the whole of last season with an ACL injury, wrapped up the points with a well-taken penalty midway through the second half.

“It’s good to get the win but it was nice to get that pressure off scoring a goal and get back to playing how I was (before the injury),” said Arnot. “Hopefully I can start getting involved more.”

Elsewhere, Spartans Women were beaten 2-0 by bottom-of-the-table Hamilton Accies.

In SWPL 2, Hearts remain five points adrift of league leaders Motherwell in second after a 1-0 victory over city rivals Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale at King’s Park. Ashley Carse scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time.

There are midweek fixtures in both SWPL 1 and 2 with Hibs travelling to Hamilton tomorrow night and Spartans hosting Celtic at Ainslie Park.

Hearts visit Glasgow Girls while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale are at Motherwell.