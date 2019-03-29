Hibs Ladies lose to title rivals Glasgow City

Have your say

Hibs Ladies’ Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 title hopes suffered a blow as they lost 1-0 to Glasgow City at Ainslie Park.

Leanne Crichton’s 72nd-minute goal won it for the champions, the midfielder peeling off Siobhan Hunter to head beyond goalkeeper Jenna Fife.

The defeat – Grant Scott’s team’s first in the league this season – ensures City move two points clear at the top having with a game in hand.

The hosts dominated the first 45 minutes but could not capitalise on their superiority. Amy Gallacher saw her header from eight yards land over the top.

Lia Tweedie then picked out Rachael Small, whose side-footed effort came back off the crossbar with ten minutes remaining in the first half.

City took the game by the scruff of the neck after the interval and peppered the Hibs goal as they assumed control.

Their patience was eventually rewarded when Crichton stooped to head home a corner from the right.

The home side went close as they sought an equaliser but were denied by some resolute City defending.

Next up for Hibs is a SWPL Cup semi-final showdown against city rivals Spartans in a fortnight’s time.