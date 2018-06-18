Hibs Ladies make light work of Thistle Weir in Scottish Cup

Hibs Ladies eased through to the third round of the SSE Scottish Cup with a convincing 7-0 victory over Thistle Weir.

The current holders proved too strong for the SWFL Division 1 South outfit at Lochinch Park in Glasgow, with striker Abi Harrison once again leading the goal charge with a quick-fire double.

Amy Gallacher, Shannon McGregor, Jamie-Lee Napier, Cailin Michie and Emma Brownlie were also on target for the Hibees.

Head coach Grant Scott said: “We’re delighted to be in the draw for the next round. Credit to Thistle, I thought they were very disciplined in their shape and closed off lots of gaps. But the players showed a better intensity in the second half and got the reward they deserved with some quick goals.”

Meanwhile, SWPL 1 and city rivals Spartans Women sealed their place in the next round with a 5-1 win at Inverness City.

Rachael Walkingshaw and Zoe Johnstone both struck twice for Paul Greig’s side with Alana Marshall also on target in the Highlands.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale netted seven without reply against Hawick United to progress and Hearts made it a clean sweep for the Capital’s sides in cup action as they crushed SWPL 2 rivals Glasgow Girls 5-1.