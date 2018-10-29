Hibs Ladies ‘massively disappointed’ as push for title ends in vain

Hibs Ladies’ search for that elusive Scottish Women’s Premier League title continues despite a 7-1 victory over Rangers in what was their final league game of the season.

Last weekend’s defeat to Glasgow City handed the advantage to Scott Booth’s players and they duly obliged as a 4-2 win over Spartans Women ensured a 12th consecutive championship for the Glasgow outfit.

The Hibees must dust themselves down and prepare for Sunday’s SSE Scottish Cup final against SWPL 2 champions Motherwell at Firhill.

“We’re massively disappointed,” head coach Grant Scott said. “Our ambition at the beginning of the year was to fight for the title and we’ve managed to do that, but have fallen a bit short.

“It was a sore one last week to lose to Glasgow City because we just didn’t play our normal football, but congratulations to them.

“We are happy it’s gone down to the wire and we’ve shown everyone that we’re capable of competing at that level. The players are a joy to work with. I hope we go very well again next year.

“The ambition will be the same as this year. We will want to have a good go at the league again. I will be looking to retain as many of these players as I can, maybe one or two additions, but we’ve got a really big game to focus on first before all of that.”

Meanwhile, Hearts finished third in SWPL 2 despite their 4-1 defeat at Aberdeen, with Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale just a point back in fourth following their 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock.