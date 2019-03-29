Hibs Ladies on hunt for three points as rivals Glasgow City come to town

Hibs Ladies defender Siobhan Hunter insists tonight’s SWPL 1 top-of-the-table encounter against Glasgow City is one they simply cannot afford to lose.

The Hibees welcome the champions to Ainslie Park (7.45pm kick-off) a point better off than their opponents at the summit having played a game more.

Grant Scott’s side were held to a goalless draw on the opening day of the new season by Capital rivals Spartans while City have reeled off three consecutive wins. And Hunter believes the home side must do all they can to secure the victory despite it being so early in the season.

“If we drop more points tonight, especially against Glasgow City, then it would leave us with a huge mountain to climb,” the 24-year-old said. “We’ve already dropped points against Spartans so we don’t want to have to rely on others.

“It’s nice to play on a Friday night so it will be a little bit different. There’s been a lot of chat about this one for a while now so it will be good to get out there.”

Elsewhere, Spartans host Motherwell on Sunday in a rerun of last weekend’s SWPL Cup quarter-final tie and in SWPL 2, joint-leaders Hearts and Kilmarnock go head-to-head at Rugby Park while Hutchison Vale travel to Glasgow Girls.