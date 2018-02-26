Hibs Ladies take time to break plucky Hearts in cup clash

Hibs Ladies were put to the test by Capital rivals Hearts but eventually came through their SWPL Cup first-round tie 4-0 at Kings Park, Dalkeith, writes NEIL McGLADE.

After a goalless first half, the holders finally broke the deadlock with 17 minutes remaining when substitute Shannon McGregor pounced on a loose ball to score her first goal for the club since joining from Aberdeen in December.

Lia Tweedie continued her fine early-season form with a second just three minutes later before Cailin Michie rattled an effort off the crossbar. Katey Turner made it three in the final minute and Kirsty Smith’s 25-yard strike in stoppage time ensured Kevin Milne’s side a place in the next round.

“I was a little bit nervous coming into the last 30 minutes as Hearts had defended well and we weren’t really being as creative as I wanted us to be,” Milne admitted. “I think the first goal settled the nerves a little bit but we thoroughly deserved the win. We could have done it a lot easier, though.

“We’re going have to start being a little more imaginative. We do keep the ball very well in games and that naturally makes teams sit back which means it can be difficult to break them down.”

Meanwhile, Spartans Women are also through to the next round after overcoming city rivals Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale 3-1 at Peffermill.

Krissy Williams gave the SWPL 2 side the lead after just three minutes but goals from Bobbie Beveridge, Rachel Walkingshaw and Elena Santoyo-Brown secured the win for Paul Greig’s outfit.

Hibs been drawn at home to Rangers in the next round while Spartans host Glasgow City. Matches will be played Sunday, March 25.