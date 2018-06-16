Hibs Ladies take Weir’s way in SSE Scottish Cup

Hibs Ladies are overwhelming favourites to progress to the third round of the SSE Scottish Cup when they travel to SWFL Division 1 South outfit Weir Thistle.

Head coach Grant Scott takes the reigning champions to Lochinch Park in Glasgow tomorrow following last weekend’s international break.

Both Lizzie Arnot and Kirsty Smith featured for Shelley Kerr’s side as Scotland boosted their hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in France with victories over Belarus and Poland.

However, it’s back to basics for the Hibees who will be confident of brushing aside their lower league opponents. However, Scott is likely to give his fringe players some much-needed game time following last month’s busy schedule that saw the Capital outfit retain the SWPL Cup with an emphatic 9-0 win over Celtic.

Elsewhere, Spartans Women will fancy their chances of progressing when they travel to hosts Inverness City.

Despite Paul Greig’s side having won just one of their opening 11 league matches this term, their opponents ply their trade in the division two tiers below them.

Hearts are set to pay SWPL 2 rivals Glasgow Girls a visit and Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale welcome Hawick United to their Peffermill base.