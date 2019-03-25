Hibs Ladies to face Spartans in the semi-finals of the SWPL Cup

Hibs Ladies and Spartans Women have been drawn together in the semi-finals of the SWPL Cup.

The Capital sides and Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 rivals will meet at Clyde’s Broadwood Stadium on Sunday, April 14, with a 12.15pm kick-off. The second semi-final pitches Glasgow City against Rangers with that match also taking place at the home of the Bully Wee on the same day (3.30pm kick-off).

The Hibees, who have won the competition for the past three consecutive seasons, eased into the last four on Sunday after thrashing Stirling University 6-0 at Ochilview.

Captain and Scotland internationalist Joelle Murray got the ball rolling after three minutes, her cross-cum shot deceiving the students’ No.1 with the ball hitting the top corner. Jamie-Lee Napier has been in fine early-season form and the teenager’s cross hit off a defender to double the visitors’ advantage.

Napier made it three just after the 20-minute mark and then Siobhan Hunter got her name on the scoresheet with a volley.

Amy Gallacher’s deflected shot in the second half made it five and Ashley Fish completed the rout when she nodded home her first goal for the club following a Cailin Michie strike that came back off the crossbar.

Spartans also ran out comfortable winners as they sailed past Motherwell 5-0 at Ravenscraig. Beth McKay netted a hat-trick with Zoe Johnstone’s double all coming in a sensational first half for Debbi McCulloch’s side.