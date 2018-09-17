Hibs Ladies too good for Hutchie in SSE Scottish Cup

Hibs Ladies moved a step closer to winning the SSE Scottish Cup for a third year in a row as they crushed city rivals and SWPL 2 outfit Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale 11-0 at Peffermill.

Grant Scott’s side join Glasgow City, Motherwell and Spartans in the last four of the competition following Sunday’s results.

The Hibees were in menacing form notching seven goals in a totally one-sided first half, an own goal, braces from Rachel McLauchlan and Lauren Davidson, and one apiece from Siobhan Hunter and Abi Harrison put the visitors firmly in the driving seat. Cailin Michie, Lisa Robertson, Lia Tweedie and Jamie-Lee Napier completed the rout.

Head coach Grant Scott said: “The early goals settled the girls down so I thought they were very professional. We made a few changes at half-time as having such a big lead allows you to do that. With the players and ambition we’ve got, we need to be competing at the tail end of these competitions.”

Spartans are also through to today’s semi-final draw after a terrific 3-1 victory over Celtic at Ainslie Park.

The hosts took a 14th-minute lead through Alana Marshall before second-half strikes from Kaela McDonald and Zoe Johnstone sealed the win.