Hibs Ladies trio Abi Harrison, Rachel McLauchlan and Emma Brownlie secure pro deals down south

Hibs Ladies have been dealt a triple blow ahead of the new season after striker Abi Harrison, midfielder Rachel McLauchlan and defender Emma Brownlie all agreed professional deals south of the Border.

Harrison, 21, joins Women’s Super League outfit Bristol City Women, while McLauchan, also 21, has signed for divisional rivals Yeovil Town. Brownlie, 25, has joined Everton.

Rachel McLauchlan has joined Yeovil Town

Harrison who joined from Celtic in 2015, scored 33 goals in 26 appearances for the Hibees last term, her last goal coming in the 9-0 thrashing of Motherwell in November as Hibs won the SSE Scottish Cup for a third consecutive year. Harrison leaves her time in the Capital having scored 95 goals in a green-and-white jersey.

“I’m really excited to get started, professional football has been a dream of mine from a young age and I’m really thankful for the opportunity given to me – I can’t wait to get going,” she said. “When I’m called upon I will be there and ready. Hopefully, I can go out and do what I do best.

“All I want is to keep improving as a player and I’m looking forward to Sunday, but if the time doesn’t come this weekend, I will be ready when it does.”

Meanwhile, McLauchlan right, said: “I want to thank everyone at Hibs as I had a great time there and achieved a lot. I am now raring to go with this new challenge.”

The duo could face one another when Bristol host Yeovil on Sunday.

Hibs kick off their SWPL 1 campaign against Spartans on Sunday, February 10.