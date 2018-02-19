Hibs star Amy Gallacher comes back to haunt former club

Amy Gallacher came back to haunt her former club as Hibs Ladies picked up their second win of the SWPL 1 season with a 2-0 success over Forfar Farmington.

The 19-year-old winger made the switch to the Capital side last season and she opened the scoring at Station Park eight minutes into the second half with a close-range finish.

Katey Turner, who netted a brace in last weekend’s opening day 3-0 win over city rivals Spartans Women, wrapped up the points with an angled drive that went in via the crossbar.

Kevin Milne’s side has been decimated by injuries despite the new season being just two weeks old, captain Joelle Murray, Abi Harrison and Jamie Lee Napier just a host of first-team regulars currently unavailable.

Hibs and reigning champions Glasgow City currently lead the way at the top of SWPL 1 with six points from two matches played.

Meanwhile, Spartans suffered their second consecutive defeat having gone down 2-1 to Rangers at Ainslie Park.

The visitors gained the upper hand five minutes before half-time through Carla Boyce. New signing Michelle Russell, though, coolly lobbed Rangers’ No.1 to level the match with 18 minutes remaining. However, there was disappointment for Paul Greig’s side when the Glasgow outfit were awarded a penalty with 81 minutes played and Chelsie Watson converted.

In SWPL 2, Hearts picked up their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 triumph over Glasgow Girls at King’s Park, Dalkeith; Danni Pagliarulo and Sharon Lee on target for the Jambos.

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale were thrashed 8-0 at Motherwell.