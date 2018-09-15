Hutchison Vale will attempt to pull off ‘shock of the season’

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale boss Mike Ross says “it would be the shock of the season” were his team to knock SSE Scottish Cup holders Hibs Ladies out of the competition this weekend.

The two Capital rivals go head-to-head in tomorrow’s quarter-final at Peffermill but Ross knows his SWPL 2 outfit are very much up against it if they are to progress to the last four.

Hibs are looking to successfully defend the trophy for a third time, while Hutchie last won the competition in 1994.

“If we were to win tomorrow it would be the shock of the whole women’s football season, never mind our own campaign,” Ross quipped. “I think that shows what we’re up against. But you always have to believe there’s a chance.

“We’ve been excited about this one since the draw was made. The funny thing is we train right next to them at Peffermill three times per week. They’ll be favourites so there’s no getting away from that. It’s a great occasion for the players but we’re under no real pressure as we’ve done well to get to the last eight of the competition.

“It’s been quite an inconsistent season overall and a lot of that has been due to player availability. But you want to keep improving year on year.”

Meanwhile, Spartans Women will be aiming to seal their place in the last four of the cup but face a tough ask with Celtic the visitors to Ainslie Park.