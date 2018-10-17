Johnny Harvey reveals why he departed Penicuik for Berwick Rangers

Johnny Harvey last night expressed his determination to succeed at senior level after he replaced Robbie Horn as manager of League Two Berwick Rangers.

It has been a quick and fulfilling start to life in management for Harvey, still only 36, who moved into the dugout just five years ago with Edinburgh United.

Harvey led the Paties Road club to the South Division title in his first full season in management, before a spell at Haddington Athletic, then two seasons at Penicuik Athletic, where he led them to their highest-ever Super League finish and gained plaudits for their attractive style of play. They also won the East of Scotland Cup last season.

“To get to Berwick at 36 and after only five seasons managing at Junior football, I am delighted,” said Harvey. “Just like as a player, when I went into management I set out to get to the highest level possible. I’m into senior football now and hopefully I can keep progressing up the ladder.

“There were rumours going about for other jobs, but I certainly didn’t want to leave Penicuik for any other Junior job, or a job at the same kind of level – I was only going to move if it was upstairs and I think Penicuik appreciated that as well.

“It’s an opportunity for me to go back to a club who I have a small affiliation with. I think I’ve got a difficult job on my hands, but there are players there that hopefully I can try and get the best out of. I will be looking to instil a wee bit more confidence in them and hopefully we can start to climb the table.”