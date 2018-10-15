Jonny Stewart wants to keep playing – not bossing Bonnyrigg

Bonnyrigg Rose caretaker boss Jonny Stewart distanced himself from the vacant manager’s job despite watching his team hit double figures in the South Challenge Cup.

Rose defeated Eyemouth 10-0 in the third round with striker Kyle Wilson bagging a hat-trick. Stewart, however, wants to stay out of the dug-out for the time being.

“I’m not interested in the position just now as I want to keep playing,” said Stewart. “I’d love to become a manager some time in the future, but as for now I’m enjoying playing more than managing. The club hopefully will appoint someone to manage the squad and I’ll take my place back on the playing staff. Rumours are flying around just now with our ex boss Robbie Horne in the frame, but who knows, we may get a surprise.

“We had the game sewn up by the opening 20 minutes when we were 5-0 up and playing some great football. We took our foot off the pace after the break and we brought in some fresh legs, but we were comfortable all afternoon.”

The game was indeed over after only 20 minutes as Kieron McGachie and Wilson scored doubles before Dean Hoskins stroked home a penalty. They added three more before the break with Wilson completing his hat-trick and Johnny Brown and Dean Brett taking the first-half tally to eight.

Rose eased off in the second half, but two further strikes from substitute Keith Lough completed the rout.