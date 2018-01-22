Junior Cup: Dunbar mown down by the Meadow

Have your say

East Premier League side Dunbar United were handed a tough task when drawn away to Ayrshire side Irvine Meadow in the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup – and so it proved as they were comprehensively beaten 6-2.

A large crowd watched on at Meadow Park as Dunbar conceded first-half goals to Con Boyle and Ben Black but pulled one back early in the second half with a Steven Tait effort.

The Meadow restored their two-goal advantage with a second from Boyle before Darren Miller and Rhys Devlin added a fourth and fifth.

Boyle completed his hat-trick, notching the home side’s sixth.

Dunbar still fought hard and pulled another goal back with a Dean Ballantyne strike.