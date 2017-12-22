Junior Cup: Newtongrange handed Bonnyrigg incentive

Have your say

Newtongrange Star will book a trip to Bonnyrigg Rose should they progress in the Scottish Junior Cup tomorrow.

The potential all-Midlothian clash was among those thrown up by yesterday’s fourth-round draw. Several third-round ties, including Star’s home match with Cumbernauld United, will be played tomorrow following recent postponements.

Musselburgh Athletic travel to Hurlford, with a home clash against Haddington the prize in the next round.

Linlithgow Rose, away to Oakley United tomorrow, will face fellow West Lothian side Blackburn United next should they win.

Scottish Junior Cup fourth round draw: Scone Thistle/Kilsyth Rangers v Carnoustie Panmure/Petershill; Lochee United/Johnstone Burgh v Thorniewood United/East Kilbride Thistle; Jeanfield Swifts v Crossgates/Beith; Blackburn United v Oakley United/Linlithgow Rose; Rutherglen Glencairn v Bo’ness United; Bonnyrigg Rose v Newtongrange Star/Cumbernauld; Hurlford United/Musselburgh v Haddington Athletic; Cumnock v Hill of Beath Hawthorn/Auchinleck Talbot; Bellshill Athletic/Ashfield v Sauchie/Camelon; Whitburn/Benburb v Yoker Athletic; Kilbirnie Ladeside v Forfar West End; Gartcairn v Arthurlie; Downfield/Wishaw v Lochore Welfare/Forth; Kirkintilloch Rob Roy v Kennoway Star Hearts; Rossvale FC v Pollok; Dyce/Irvine Meadow v Dunbar United (ties to be played on Saturday, January 20)