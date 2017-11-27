Junior Cup round-up: Hamill hails Haddington; Wayne wins it for Bonnyrigg

Haddington manager Joe Hamill was delighted as his depleted side beat Vale of Clyde 3-1 to progress to the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

The home side had six players out for various reasons and needed a man-of-the-match peformance from goalkeeper Harris Alysandros to keep them in the game.

Haddington took the lead against the run of play when Andy Jones drove into the box before cutting the ball back to Scott Moffat, who side-footed home.

They double their lead early in the second half with an own goal. Vale of Clyde were still playing some good football but couldn’t find a way past Alysandros in goal.

Haddington scored a third with a super header from Gavin Brown but a poor passback allowed Kevin Turner to pull a goal back for the visitors soon afterwards.

Haddington gaffer Hamill hailed his troops, saying: “We were down to the bare bones so to get a result like this is great for the club.”

Keeper Alysandros added: “They had a lot of the play so I was a busy man, but the boys scored the goals and that’s more important. It would have been good not to give that goal away but it was a great result.”

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg faced a trip to the other side of Glasgow for their Junior Cup tie with Vale of Leven and returned with a 3-2 win.

Things looked bleak when Vale took the lead through a Stewart effort. Ewan Moyes levelled thing before the break and gave Bonnyrigg the lead when he grabbed his second early in the second half. McPherson scored an equaliser for Vale and, with the game looking like heading for a replay, Wayne McIntosh found his scoring boots to put Rose in the hat for the fourth-round draw.

Blackburn United continued their recent good run with a 5-1 demolition of Aberdeenshire side Colony Park. The teams were level with 18 minutes to go – Colony going ahead with an own goal in the 13th minute and Fraser Spence equalising ten minutes later – before Blackburn’s pressure paid off with four goals in the closing stages through John Drummond, Brian Ross and a double from James Donaldson.

Dunbar United returned from their long trip to Aberdeen to play Hermes with a 1-1 draw, Chris Moffat getting on the scoresheet for the East Lothian side, who face a replay next week.

Tranent bowed out of the competition, losing 3-0 at home to top-flight outfit Jeanfield Swifts.