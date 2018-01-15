Junior wrap: Bonnyrigg extend lead | Bo’ness edge points

Bonnyrigg Rose strengthened their lead at the top of the Super League with a 6-0 thrashing of Jeanfield Swifts.

Manager Brian White packed his midfield with the experienced Neil Janczyk, Adam Nelson and Lee Currie and they were soon tearing the Perth side apart.

Ross Gray opened their account in two minutes followed by a Wayne McIntosh effort ten minutes later. Currie delivered the third with a 30-yard free kick before Dean Brett grabbed a fourth before the break. Goals from sub Kieron McGachie and a deflected Dean Brett completed the rout. Results elsewhere helped the Rose’s cause with Linlithgow drawing and Penicuik losing at Sauchie.

Broxburn travelled to Fife for their game against Dundonald who sit four spots above them in the table, but gave their opponents a lesson in finishing with a 4-0 win. Goals from Zander Miller, Kieron Anderson with a double and a single from Gordon Donaldson completed the lesson. Boss Brian McNaughton is stamping his ideas on the team and they are paying dividends now.

In a rearranged game between Bo’ness and Camelon, the BUs came out on top with a 1-0 win thanks to a great goal from Connor Kelly. Bo’ness could also afford the luxury of a penalty miss from Andy Shirra in front of new boss Steve Kerrigan.

Musselburgh lost 1-0 away to Angus side Kirriemuir, with Alan Cruikshanks scoring the only goal of the game.

Haddington moved up to second spot in the table with a 3-2 win at Glenrothes. Goals from Frazer Paterson, Gavin Brown and an early own goal from Gary Pearson gave the Millfield side all three points.