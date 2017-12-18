Juniors: Dunbar rue penalty miss in draw with Thornton Hibs

Dunbar were left disappointed as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Thornton Hibs in the only east juniors game to beat the freezing weather.

Both sides created plenty of chances in the opening half-hour of the Premier League clash before Dunbar were awarded a penalty for a push in the box in the 40th minute. Dean Ballantyne stepped up but smashed his effort off the bar.

In the final minute of the half, Shaun Keatings curled a super strike into the top corner to give Thornton the lead.

Dunbar introduced Chris King in the second half and he brought urgency to the game resulting in a deserved equaliser for the home side. A good move down the right from Ballantyne saw his cross cleared out to Chris Moffat, who had time to side-foot the ball home from five yards.

Dunbar came close to the winner when Kevin Motion forced a great save from keeper Ryan Linton.

Dunbar United: McCarthie, Hartley, S Tait, Thomson, Moffat, Ingram, Young, Motion, Handling, Ballantyne, Gillon. Subs: Hogg, K Tait, King, Kean, Johnston.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Robertson, McMillan, A Drummond, Shields, Coleman, Keatings, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, Crichton. Subs: Buchan, S Drummond, McNab, Costello.