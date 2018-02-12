Juniors round-up: Bonnyrigg extend lead at top; Linlithgow keep up chase

Boss David White was relieved to see his gamble pay off as Bonnyrigg Rose extended their lead at the top of the Super League to five points.

The New Dundas Park club faced bottom side Forfar West End and were made to work for the three points in a 2-0 win.

White rested a few players ahead of their Scottish Junior Cup clash with Ayrshire giants Beith next weekend and said: “It was a gamble and Forfar made it difficult for us but the players who came in did a great job and we got the result we wanted.

“We have a lot of games coming up so it’s important that we use the full squad when it’s available.”

Kyle Wilson – on loan from East Fife – gave Rose the lead just before the break.

The hosts had an escape in the second half as Forfar missed a penalty.

The impressive Wilson had a hand in the Rose’s second goal, scored by Lewis Turner with 15 minutes remaining.

Wilson was delighted with his contribution.

“It was great to get a goal and an assist in my first game. This is a club with big expectations and I want to be a part of it. The other players helped me today and I hope I can repay the trust the boss has in me.”

Linlithgow Rose won 3-0 at Carnoustie as the home side finished the game with nine men. Gary Thom headed Rose in front in the first half with Colin Strickland hitting the second and Tommy Coyne scoring from the spot with two minutes to go.

Bo’ness struggled in their 4-1 defeat at Broughty. The hosts played the last half hour with ten men with the score 3-1 but still managed to extend their lead. New signing Allan McKenzie got the BUs’ goal.

Newtongrange took a very early lead through Ally Forster but Hill of Beath hit back with a double to take the lead. Newtongrange’s persistence paid off with Dale O’Hara grabbing an equaliser to take a share of the points.

Haddington travelled to Dunbar for an East Lothian derby and, following a goalless first half, the visitors raced into a two-goal lead with strikes from Michael Osbourne and Paul Devlin. Dunbar fought back with goals from Dean Ballantyne and Fraser McLaren to ensure the match ended 2-2. Haddington had goalscorer Devlin sent off with ten minutes left.