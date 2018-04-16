Juniors round-up: Bonnyrigg held as Linlithgow cut gap

Bonnyrigg boss David White believes the point his side claimed at Camelon on Saturday could be crucial come the end of the season.

The Super League leaders were held to a no-scoring draw in a game they dominated for 90 minutes. Rose sit a point ahead of second-placed Penicuik with three games in hand over Johnny Harvey’s side while Linlithgow are four behind the leaders having played the same number of games as Bonnyrigg.

White said: “Teams around us have to come here and they will find it just as difficult so the point we earned could be very important come the end of May. We were in control for almost the entire game but couldn’t finish the chances we created.” However, full-back Dean Brett viewed the draw as points dropped, saying: “We could still be playing this time next week and still not score. It wasn’t for the lack of trying but they defended really well. We hit the woodwork so we had chances but the points dropped could come back and haunt us.”

Linlithgow faced a tough task when they travelled to Broughty but came back down the road with all three points as a late Gary Thom goal sealed a 1-0 win.

Premier League leaders Musselburgh travelled to Tayport and came out on top 4-3. Hat-trick hero Mathu King was the star of the show with Stephen McDonald also grabbing a goal to keep up the pressure on the chasing pack. Second-placed Haddington had to fight hard to beat Blackburn 3-1, an Andy Jones strike and a double from Scott Moffat cancelling out a goal by United’s George Cunningham.

In the South Division, leaders Pumpherston beat Oakley 2-0 thanks to goals from Mark Wilkins and Stephen Fleming. Pumphy are on track for the title having lost only once in the league all season and have a four-point advantage over second-placed Edinburgh with three games in hand.

The Fife and Lothians cup match between Bo’ness and Dundonald produced a six-goal thriller with the BUs coming out 4-2 winners. Bo’ness raced to a two-goal lead before being pegged back to 2-2. However, they bounced back with their goals coming from Marty Wright (2), Alan McKenzie and Ryan Stevenson.