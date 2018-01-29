Juniors round-up: Linlithgow into last 16; Broxburn continue stunning run

Linlithgow Rose stormed into the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup with a resounding 5-0 away win against Blackburn United.

On a day when the weather forced the postponement of a string of matches, Blackburn’s superb Ash Grove facilities ensured their tie against their Super League opponents went ahead in front of a packed crowd.

Premier League side Blackburn proved more than a match for the visitors in the opening 20 minutes as they carved out several chances to take the lead.

However, in the 38th minute, Tommy Coyne showed why he is Rose’s record scorer with a good finish to give them the lead.

Gary Thom tried a speculative drive from distance which swerved wildly in the air before landing in the net for their second. Further goals from Jamie McKenzie, Colin Strickland and Blair Batchelor completed the scoring for the Rose, whose manager Mark Bradley was delighted with the win. He said: “We had goals from five different players without conceding and that was the best thing about the game.

“Tommy and Blair’s goals stand out but to get a goal from Jamie was the icing on the cake. The main thing is we are in the hat for the last 16 and we have some unfinished business in the cup.”

Elsewhere in the Scottish Cup, Whitburn were trying to secure a place in the hat for the last-16 draw for the first time since they won the cup in 1999/2000.

On paper, they looked to have a strong chance at home to Yoker but it wasn’t to be as the Glasgow side scored twice either side of a goal from Andy Thomson.

In the Super League, Penicuik bounced back from a recent poor run to beat Newtongrange 3-0. Aaron Somerville gave Penicuik the lead before an own goal from Sean Melvin doubled their lead. Somerville missed a penalty before grabbing the third goal of the match. Newtongrange had Wes Mitchell sent off just before the final whistle.

Broxburn’s terrific run continued with a 4-0 demolition of Camelon.

The goals – all from distance – came in the first half with Kieron Anderson proving once again he’s the master of the free-kick with a double. Craig Scott and Scott Richards completed the rout meaning the Albyn Park men have scored an incredible 16 goals in their last three games without conceding.