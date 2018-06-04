Juniors round-up: Linlithgow sign off with win; Ryan Porteous is Newtongrange hero

Linlithgow finished what could be their last-ever season in the Juniors on a high with a thumping 4-0 win at Forfar West End.

Goals from Blair Batchelor, Gary Thom – with a 50-yard special – Tommy Coyne, the 295th of his Rose career, and Alan Urquhart saw Lithgae claim second spot in the Super League.

Tonight, the club will meet with members to discuss moving to the East of Scotland League, having submitting an application to join the set-up last week.

Over 20 Junior clubs have already signed up to make the switch in the summer, dramatically changing the landscape of non-league football in Scotland.

Newtongrange had to come from behind to beat Jeanfield 4-3 in their final Super League game before they meet champions Bonnyrigg in the Fife & Lothians Cup final on Wednesday.

It took an inspired substitution from Nitten boss Steve McLeish to turn the game in his side’s favour. At 3-1 down, he introduced striker Ryan Porteous, who bagged a hat-trick to give Star victory. Sean Melvin got the other Nitten goal.

Bo’ness lost 2-1 at Carnoustie with Nicky Prentice notching the goal for the visitors.

In the Premier League, third-place Haddington grabbed a late winner through Andy Jones to beat Whitburn 2-1. Declan Quinn scored the Hi-Hi’s other goal while Gary Brass was on target for Whitburn.

Fauldhouse lost 4-0 at home to Tayport with Tulleth, Anderson and a double from Robertson sealing the game for the Tayside outfit.