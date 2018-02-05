Juniors round-up: Linlithgow survive scare at Pumpherston

The Fife and Lothian’s cup draw pitched Super League giants Linlithgow Rose away to South Division runaway leaders Pumpherston.

Linlithgow dominated for long spells in the first half as expected, but after taking the lead in 16 minutes they had Martin Shields sent off for a second booking. Pumpherston pounced and had several good chances to draw level, but the visitors doubled their lead through Ruarhi MacLennan before the break.

Linlithgow looked to be on easy street but early in the second half Pumpherston grabbed a quick double to draw level after horrendous mistakes at the back for Linlithgow, the goals coming from Derek Shaw and Mark Wilkins.

Roddy MacLennan restored Rose’s lead, but in a frantic finish Pumpherston put them under huge pressure, missing ga lorious chance to score. Then, in the last minute, Tommy Coyne scored a fourth for the Rose to complete the scoring.

The credit, however, goes to Pumpherston, who took the game to the Super League giants. Manager Craig Martin was disappointed and said: “There is a fine line between success and failure and it showed today. We had chances to draw or even win this game but the experience told.

“I have to be happy with the performance from the players because our priority is to win the league and a cup run is a bonus.”

In the Scottish Cup, Bo’ness had an impressive win at Rutherglen with loan signing, former Hearts midfielder Ryan Stevenson, getting the second goal in a 3-0 win, Marty Wright scoring either side of Stevenson’s effort. They now face Kilbirnie in the fifth round.

Haddington faced a tough trip to Ayrshire to play Hurlford and so it proved with a 3-0 defeat.

In the Super League, Penicuik had a very good 4-1 win at home to Kennoway with goals from Aaron Ponton (2), Lumbert Kataleza and Sam Jones to keep their titles hopes alive.

Leaders Bonnyrigg were in Dundee to play Lochee, a team who have troubled them before, but goals from Ross Gray and Wayne McIntosh earned them a 2-1 win.

Newtongrange lost 3-1 away to Dundonald.

In the Premier League, Musselburgh had a narrow 3-2 win at home to St Andrews, with Steven McDonald getting a double and Mathu King finishing well for their third.