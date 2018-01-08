Juniors round-up: Newtongrange enjoy Cup blitz; Coyne breaks Linlithgow goals record

Newtongrange faced a daunting prospect away to Cumbernauld in their Junior Scottish Cup third-round replay but, a blistering 4-0 first-half display blew their opponents away to set up a plum tie against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Nitten were 2-0 ahead inside of eight minutes with goals from Ally Forster and Kyle Scott. Scott scored again and Sean Melvin completed the rout in the opening 45 minutes.

Tranent had all the publicity they wanted before their Premier League game against Dunbar with the announcement of new signing Ian Black, the ex Hearts and Rangers player. However, international clearance had not arrived so he could not play. Dunbar took full advantage and ran up a 5-1 win with goals from Dean Ballantyne (2), Zach Szemis, Darren Handling and Sam Young, with Kenny Fisher scoring a late consolation.

Bonnyrigg returned to top spot in the Super League with a 5-1 demolition of Kennoway. Keith Lough opened the scoring with further goals from Wayne McIntosh, Lee Currie and a spectacular double from Neil Martyniuk. Broxburn were without six key players for their game against Forfar West End but youngsters pulled in from their Under-19’s played a huge role in their 8-0 win.

A hat-trick from Alec Murphy, doubles from Ross Nimmo and Darren Downie plus an own goal from Dale Robertson completed the impressive win.

Linlithgow and Hill Of Beath had their scheduled league games postponed so they rearranged the outstanding East of Scotland Cup tie between the clubs to be played at the home of the Rose. Linlithgow impressed for the opening 45 minutes with Tommy Coyne scoring from the spot after 28 minutes, breaking the record of 273 goals for the club by Dave Blaikie, a record set in the late 1980s. Jamie McKenzie added a second after the break. Coyne said: “It was great to finally break the record but I couldn’t have achieved it without a lot of help from all the team-mates over the years. My target now is 300 for the club and I’m still only 30 so hopefully there are a lot of goals in me still.”

Musselburgh beat Whitburn 3-1 in a match with three players sent off. Mathu King gave Musselburgh an early lead but Jordan Thomson levelled. Stephen McDonald followed up a missed penalty to give Mussy the lead again with a late own goal completing the scoring. The players sent off were Musselburgh’s Michael Moffat and Barney Donaldson and Whitburn’s Connor McQueenie.