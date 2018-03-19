Juniors round-up: Rivals win to maintain push for title

Penicuik boss Johnny Harvey hailed the ‘steely determination’ of his side as they maintained their push for the Super League title with a solid 2-1 at home to Broughty Athletic.

The visitors proved tricky customers and Harvey was thrilled to see his side prevail.

He said: “I’m delighted with the result because in the past we could so easily have lost games like this.

“The squad have a steely determination about them now, though, and that came through on Saturday. We still have a lot to play for but, if we keep winning, who knows where we could end up?”

It was Broughty who looked the more dangerous in the opening stages but it was a piece of clinical finishing that broke the deadlock when Penicuik’s Sean Jamieson ran out right to strike a low drive past the keeper and into the net after 30 minutes.

Broughty levelled the game quickly after the break with a Derryn Kesson finish but then the steeliness Harvey spoke about kicked in as Penicuik looked to restore their lead. The goal they craved came through a superb strike from Aaron Somerville. Both sides had chances after this but it was Penicuik who took all three points and kept top spot in the table.

Jamieson was happy with his goal, saying: “It was good to be on the scoresheet and it’s a good place to be at this point. I’m gradually getting my best form back and to be top of the table means other teams are playing catch-up.”

Elsewhere in the Super League, Bonnyrigg faced a tough trip to Fife to play Dundonald but, by half-time, the game was over and done with as the Rose chalked up a three-goal lead.

Kieron McGachie with a quick-fire double and a strike from Kyle Wilson ensured a 3-0 win and the points were coming back over the Forth. Bonnyrigg sit two points behind Penicuik but have three games in hand.

Linlithgow took an early lead with a Blair Batchelor strike at Hill of Beath before Darren Wright equalised. Then, with ten minutes remaining, Roddy MacLennan drove the ball home to keep Rose five points behind Penicuik with four games in hand.

In the Premier League, Haddington entertained Thornton Hibs and looked good for a win when Andy Jones gave them the lead in 76 minutes. However, Garry Thomson equalised for Thornton to seal a share of the points.

In the East of Scotland Cup, Newtongrange thumped Whitburn 8-0 at home to reach the quarter-finals.