Juniors wrap: Dunbar progress | Big wins for Penicuik and Bonnyrigg

Dunbar United booked their place in the fourth round of the Junior Cup with an impressive 4-0 defeat of visiting Aberdeenshire side Hermes.

The two sides had drawn 1-1 in the first game but Hermes, who play in the North Super League, were made to pay for their ill-discipline.

Hermes travelled with a depleted squad after a series of injuries and call-offs.

Dean Ballantyne opened the scoring for Dunbar in the first minute of first-half injury time and, a couple of minutes later, Hermes suffered another blow when Ally Brown was sent off. It was a double whammy for the Aberdeen side as Ballantyne stepped up to smash the free kick home and double the advantage, all before the half-time whistle.

Dunbar were now in control of a feisty game and they added a third just on the hour mark through Sam Young. Then, only six minutes later, Dunbar scored a fourth as Fraser McAllen netted. Frustration boiled over and Strachan sent off for Hermes.

Bathgate faced the daunting trip to play Ayrshire giants Cumnock in the Junior Cup third round. And, as expected, the home side came out on top winning 5-1.

Bo’ness and Broxburn battled out a 2-2 draw for a share of the points in the Super League. An Andy Gillon own goal gave Bo’ness the lead but Kieron Anderson delivered one of his specials, smashing a free-kick into the net for the equaliser. But Anderson then turned from hero to zero when he gave away possession allowing Fraser Keast to score against his old club. Anderson wasn’t to be denied though as he supplied the pass for Zander Miller to level the game for Broxburn.

The East of Scotland cup tie between Brechin Vics and Penicuik proved to be an astonishing afternoon for the visitors as they ran up seven goals without conceding. Aaron Somerville opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Andy Forbes added a second – his first for the club this season. A Jack Hamilton header put them on easy street and he doubled his tally for Penicuik’s fourth. Sean Jamieson scored and Somerville grabbed his second and his team’s sixth. Hamilton completed his hat-trick, his first for the club.

“The boys helped me a lot so it was good that I didn’t let them down,” he said. “It was good to impress the gaffer and Livingston who are keeping an eye on me.”

Assistant Coach Dave Lee said: “We travelled a long way, played some great football, got the result we wanted and kept a clean sheet into the bargain – can’t be bad.”

Bonnyrigg returned to top form in their Fife and Lothian Cup third-round tie against Stoneyburn. They hit five without replay, Wayne McIntosh scoring three with two from Ross Gray.

Arniston and Kirriemuir fought out a 0-0 draw in the East Premier League – both teams at the bottom – while Dalkeith Thistle beat Tranent 5-0 – Jamie Laing, Mark Moncrieff (2) and goals from Darren McGlashan and Dean Whitson.

In the South Division, Edinburgh United maintained their push for promotion with a solid 5-2 win at home to Easthouses Lily.