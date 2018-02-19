Juniors wrap: Linlithgow chuck 3-0 lead | Bo’ness shock Kilbirnie

Linlithgow Rose were sent crashing out of the Scottish Junior Cup in a sensational game away to Kirkintilloch Rob Roy.

Linlithgow, playing some of the best Junior football seen in many a year for the opening half-hour, raced into a three-goal lead with strikes from Roddy MacLennan, an own goal from keeper Stephen McNeil and a Tommy Coyne penalty. They then took their eye off the game plan and allowed Rob Roy to mount a fightback that Rose would regret.

First Gavin Mackie, then Gary Carroll and finally Kevin Watt scored in quick succession to take the teams in level 3-3 at the break. The second half wasn’t as frantic as the first, but when Linlithgow’s Martin Shields was sent off, the game changed badly for the Rose.

Both teams had chances to win the game after this, but it was Rob Roy who took the honours with a Willie Sawyers strike with two minutes remaining.

For Rose boss Mark Bradley it was a frustrating afternoon. “We were cruising at three up and on the sidelines we could see what was happening,” he said. “The players relaxed and allowed Rob Roy in. We tried at half-time to change it but the sending off changed the game. We had chances after that but to throw away a three-goal lead is suicidal.”

The best result of the day undoubtedly was Bo’ness winning 3-0 away at Kilbirnie. A Will Snowdon penalty gave them the lead and Stewart Hunter headed home a second. Snowdon added a third from the penalty spot in injury time.

In the Super League Penicuik were held 1-1 against Hill of Beath after Sam Jones had given them the lead. However, Daniel Watt grabbed the equaliser for the Haws for a share of the points.

Broxburn travelled to Newtongrange and won 2-1 thanks to goals from Nicky Locke and Ross Nimmo in injury time.

In the Premier League the top two sides had good wins ahead of their derby clash next week. Leaders Musselburgh beat Bathgate away 2-1 with goals from Steven McDonald and Conor Thomson. Haddington, in second place, came from behind in their game against St Andrews to win 3-1 thanks to goals from Paul Devlin, Stephen Scott and Andy Jones to set up next week’s game nicely.