Keiran McGachie’s goal is to score more goals for Bonnyrigg

Keiran McGachie hopes his return to the scoresheet can aid Bonnyrigg Rose’s Super League title bid.

The Rose frontman was back amongst the goals last weekend as he netted a double in a 3-0 away success over Dundonald Bluebell.

It was a long time coming for the one-time Motherwell youngster, so much so that neither he or his team-mates could remember the last time he hit the back of the net, while dad Robert was beginning to get on his case.

Scoring goals is something McGachie recognises he needs to do more of, alongside the ‘dirty work’ he prides himself on as he create opportunities for his Rose buddies.

“I was surprised to score myself,” said McGachie. “I don’t think anyone could remember the last time I properly scored. I’ve assisted a few and won a few penalties but not scored enough.

“The gaffer [David White] has said it’s something I need to be doing more of, although he’s happy with my all-round contribution. My dad gets on at me anyway; he says I’m not selfish enough and he’s said that since I was wee. I’ve never been the one that wanted to score the goals.

“I did feel a bit of pressure, but it came mostly from myself. The boys know that I contribute in other ways and I hold the ball up and lay it off, get in behind and make runs and stuff.”

Last week’s victory was welcome for Rose after losing their unbeaten Super League record to Broxburn Athletic just a week after they were knocked out the Scottish Junior Cup at the last-16 stage by Beith.

Focus now is very much on securing their second title in three seasons, with tomorrow’s match away to Linlithgow Rose key as both sides battle it out for the league crown.

McGachie continued: “It’s a massive game. It’s the perfect time to play each other knowing that it would give you that wee bit of an extra kick for either team if you got a result. If we could get three points, we’d have that instant advantage.”

Bo’ness United are on the road to Ayrshire as they visit Hurlford United in their Scottish Junior Cup quarter-final replay after a 2-2 draw at Newtown Park last weekend.

Manager Stevie Kerrigan is hopeful his side can play to their full potential to secure a semi-final place.

“Last week’s game, for a quarter-final, didn’t have much about it,” said Kerrigan. “When you get to the latter stages you are beginning to look at teams to win it, and I don’t think either side looked that way.

“Hopefully, tomorrow’s game will be better. It’s another chance for us to do it again, hopefully there will be better quality.”