Keith Lough’s late header all but clinches title for Bonnyrigg

An 89th-minute equaliser from Bonnyrigg Rose super-sub Keith Lough all but secured the New Dundas Park men their second Super League title in three years.

David White’s men top the table on 68 points – the maximum amount Linlithgow Rose can now reach with three games remaining – but such is Bonnyrigg’s greater goal difference, 32 goals, that they are highly unlikely to be usurped.

Keith Lough celebrates his goal

Bonnyrigg were forced to settle for a point on Wednesday night in a 1-1 draw away to a plucky Sauchie side, who had goalkeeper Darren Dolan to thank for keeping the visitors at bay.

Rose now head to Hill of Beath on Saturday knowing they will be crowned champions for certain should they secure a point from their final game.

Dean Hoskins struck the post for Rose early on as they looked to get off to the perfect start in Sauchie.

Lee Currie and Kyle Wilson had efforts saved from Dolan in the second half as Bonnyrigg continued to enjoy the better opportunities but it was the hosts who took the lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Striker Darren Cummings cut inside and struck past keeper Michael Andrews against the run of play. However Lough, a winter signing from Super League rivals Penicuik Athletic, rose to nod in a late leveller.

Elsewhere, Newtongrange Star, fresh from securing their place in the final of the Fife and Lothians Cup on Monday night, were edged out a seven-goal thriller 4-3 by Camelon.

Goalkeeper Ally Adams scored for Premier League champions Musselburgh Athletic as they won 4-1 away to Whitburn.

The Burgh No.1, who will join Berwick Rangers in the summer, enjoyed a late cameo as a striker and bagged a goal to add to strikes from Bradley Whyte, Matti King and Stephen MacDonald.