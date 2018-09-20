Kirsty Smith still cannot believe she is a Manchester United player

Kirsty Smith had to pinch herself having recently explained to a stranger that played for Manchester United professionally.

The 24-year-old full-back joined Lizzie Arnot in making the switch from Hibs Ladies to team up with Casey Stoney’s new-look squad in this season’s FA Women’s Championship.

And Smith admits she is still coming to terms with the fact she now plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world. “I don’t think it’s really sunk in.

“Somebody asked me the other day what I did for a living and I told them I played football and it was just so weird to say ‘I play for Manchester United’,” Smith explained. “When you think about it it’s just such a privilege. I couldn’t be happier.

“Leaving Hibs was a hard decision but I’ve always aspired to be a footballer so to be at one of the biggest clubs in the world is just massive. It can only improve me as a player. I had been thinking if I didn’t get something soon then it might not happen for me. It came at the right time as I felt ready. I couldn’t really have asked for a better club to join.”

Smith is gearing up for tonight’s league visit of Sheffield United and believes the camaraderie with her new team-mates can only help them on the pitch.

“It’s made the move a lot easier having Lizzie down here as we’ve played together for a number of years,” Smith said. “We work well together on the pitch but we’re friends off it. Having her here after moving away definitely helps. But there’s a great bunch of girls and everyone is really nice. Although we’ve not been together long we’ve got to know each other well and I think that can only help us on the pitch.

“The training has been tough so it has taken a while to get used to. We’ve been doing multiple sessions a day but it’s what I needed.”