LEAFA: Clarke Veitch hat-trick sees Clermiston Star past Lenzie

Clermiston Star swept aside Strathclyde outfit Lenzie Thistle to advance to the fourth round of the RJM Sports Scottish Amateur Cup with a 7-2 victory.

Home side Clermiston took just six minutes to find the back of the net with captain Steven Gordon setting up striker David Lewis to nod in at the back post.

Man-of-the-match, Clarke Veitch, soon added a second midway through the opening period when he netted from close range as Clerry took advantage of some poor Lenzie defending.

Lee Moore made it three when he headed home a corner-kick, before Veitch pounced to tap in from six yards out after Lewis’s free-kick wasn’t held by the visiting goalkeeper.

Lenzie showed signs of life after the restart as they pulled two goals back in quick succession, but Veitch re-established Star’s authority when he secured his hat-trick.

Tony Hepburn ensured Clermiston’s place in the fourth round with a fine lob from the edge of the area, with Graeme Stewart making it seven late on.

Goalkeeper Jordan Richardson was the hero for 2017/18 treble winners Edinburgh East as they triumphed 3-1 on penalties in the RJM Sports Sunday Trophy third round against Shotts AFC after a 4-4 thriller.

Richardson saved the decisive spot-kick in the shoot-out, only after saving a fifth-minute penalty after hosts East started poorly.

Jack Combe fired East ahead as they began to find their rhythm, but the visitors were soon level on the half hour mark.

Billy Linton restored the home side’s advantage before the break and Michael Osborne soon had them 3-1 ahead shortly after the interval.

Shotts roared back, though, edging ahead 4-3 as the tie approached the final stages, with Osborne netting an equaliser in the dying minutes, before Richardson claimed the plaudits.

Meadowbank Wednesday also booked their place in the last-32 of the Sunday Trophy, winning 3-2 against Gunners AFC.

First-half strikes from Mike Dunlop and Daniel Bisset had Wednesday 2-1 ahead at the break, before top goalscorer Adam Tait netted his 16th of the season to secure the victory.