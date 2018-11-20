LEAFA: Edinburgh Caledonian move into last eight

Edinburgh Caledonian moved seamlessly into the quarter-finals of the Sunday East of Scotland Amateur Cup with a 5-1 defeat of West Lothian side CVD AFC.

Full-back Alex Stewart lashed home a free-kick from the edge of the box after just five minutes – his second goal in two games – to put Caley ahead.

The hosts continued to remain in the ascendancy, as they looked to build on their impressive start with Calumn Hunter combining well with striker Tomasz Ambrozy, who was only denied by the CVD goalkeeper when he rushed out to deny him.

Despite being in control, the hosts only went into the interval with a slender one-goal lead.

They didn’t have to wait long for their second after the half-time break, arriving just three minutes into the second period with Ambrozy firing home after Hunter played him in.

Top goalscorer Chris Jones was given a rare rest, and he demonstrated his intentions to prove a point as he lashed home a free-kick just minutes after coming off the bench for number three. Jones then took his tally for the season to an incredible 30 in just 15 games when he lashed home from Ross Purvis’ ball.

The talismanic striker turned provider for the fifth and final Caley goal when he picked out Martyn Murray who tapped in at the back post. Keeper Steven Parker was denied a clean sheet as CVD pulled a goal back late on.

Bonnyrigg Rose crushed bottom of the table Dalkeith Thistle in Lothian East league action, winning the derby clash 5-0. Rose took the lead against their local rivals in freak fashion, when Paul Waters’ cross somehow flew into the roof of the net from wide on the right.

The hosts were 2-0 ahead at the break when Paul Milligan cut back for Drew Calladine who side-footed into the net from the edge of the box.

Ty McLean made it three after the interval, before Graeme Taylor and Milligan added number four and five to complete a comprehensive victory.