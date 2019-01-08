LEAFA latest: Tollcross Thistle march on in cup | Sandys hit ten | Salvesen stay top

Tollcross Thistle avoided a Logan Cup giantkilling as the Premier League leaders crushed Queensferry Athletic 6-0 to cruise into the fourth round.

Lothian West outfit Queensferry were always going to be up against it and they fell behind early on from a Scott Millar strike from 25 yards out.

Millar then turned provider, playing in Chris Reid who took a touch to set himself before sending a dipping effort into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Sam Thompson had the visitors cruising when his left-footed effort made it three, before he soon secured his brace after Stewart Crozier played him in.

Colin Chalmers’ lung-busting run ended with a just reward after he played a one-two with Thompson and continued his run to net into the bottom corner.

Queensferry were just holding out for the final whistle by now, but they conceded again when Millar jinked his way through the beleaguered home defence before netting his second.

Sandys were also emphatic winners in the Logan Cup third round as they made easy work of Blackridge Vale of Craig, hitting ten goals in a 10-2 triumph at Portobello High School.

John Robertson had the home side ahead after just three minutes when he slammed the ball home following an impressive team move.

Gordon Ramsay’s quickfire double had Sandys three ahead after 18 minutes, before LEAFA select team-mate Dean Cunningham made it four before the interval.

Ramsay wrapped up his hat-trick early in the second half when he made it five in the 50th minute, before Blackridge pulled a goal back from a free-kick.

Liam McCardle – also recently called up for the LEAFA squad – made it six, before Ramsay got his fourth of the afternoon to make it 7-1.

Further goals from McCardle and Cunningham alongside a stunning Terry Carlin strike ensured a resounding victory for Sandys with Blackridge netting a further consolation.

Salvesen consolidated second spot in the Premier League as they defeated Clermiston Star 4-1.

Matthew Duncan had hosts Salvesen a goal to the good at the break when he reacted quickest to tap in a rebound.

Goals from Jak Townsley and David Ross had Salvesen 3-0 up early in the second half. Clermiston pulled a goal back on 70 minutes, but Keiran McHarg ensured the three points would belong to the hosts when he headed in.