LEAFA round-up: Cavalry Park on a charge towards the Dunedin Cup semi-finals

Cavalry Park put four past fellow Intermediate league outfit Sporting Saughton without reply to ease through to the semi-finals of the Dunedin Cup where they will be up against Ratho Athletic.

Manager Gus Bracks claimed they could have performed better but was delighted to get through.

“It wasn’t our best performance of the season but we got the job done and have to give credit to Saughton for defending well and being very organised.

“In terms of aims for the rest of the season we are right in it in the league so if we play as we know we can we’ve got every chance, however it won’t be easy as there’s no easy games at this level. We are in the semis now of the league cup so we are obviously hoping to make the final but Ratho will be a very tough game.”

Visitors Cavalry couldn’t have got off to a better start as they opened the scoring after just three minutes, with Cammie MacFarlane netting their 100th goal of the campaign so far. Gavin Clark tapped in from close range for number two on 28 minutes and despite intense pressure they couldn’t break through a resolute Saughton side until the second period.

Conor Scott would curl in for their third of the afternoon on the hour, before Jordan Baillie made it four late on.

Linlithgow Thistle got one over Championship leaders Meadowbank as they won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their Rex Gallacher Cup quarter-final clash.

Thistle, who have announced their plans in recent weeks to apply to the Scottish Junior Football Association for membership next season and will leave LEAFA where they have been members since 2006, eventually progressed to the semi-finals after a tight affair.

Thistle took advantage of their early dominance as Lee Munro knocked in Chris Brown’s cross following a good team move.

Visitors Meadowbank would hit back towards the end of the first half as Paul Martin netted.

Both sides had opportunities to win the tie in 90 minutes, but to spot-kicks it went where Thistle goalkeeper Mark Gordon would emerge as the hero after he saved and scored in sudden death.