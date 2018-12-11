LEAFA round-up: Meadowbank move to within a point of Barca 97 | Westside AFC cup success

Meadowbank cut Barca Milton 97’s lead at the top of the LEAFA Championship to just a point as they put four past Newcraighall Leith Vics in a 4-2 victory.

With Barca in cup action, Meadowbank took full advantage as they jumped up to second spot with two games in hand on their title rivals.

The hosts made home advantage count as they raced into a 2-0 half-time lead.

Striker Stewart Adams got the opener after 20 minutes when he cleverly deceived the Vics goalkeeper to pass the ball into the bottom corner after being played in by Paul Martin.

Ryan Scott then doubled their advantage as the match reached the interval, with his rocket from 35 yards flying into the top corner of the goal.

Stuart Kidd pulled a goal back from a corner-kick for Newcraighall on the hour, but there was no stopping the dominant hosts as man-of the-match Adams teed up Martin twice to put the game beyond reach.

With five minutes remaining Vics pulled another goal back. However, home goalkeeper Aaron Griffiths, making his second debut for the club, ensured a comeback wouldn’t materialise as he made a stunning double save.

Westside AFC overcame extensive injury and family commitments to reach the last 32 of the RJM Sports Sunday Trophy with a 4-3 away win over Irvine Number One Celtic Supporters Club.

Westside were without seven players but returned to Edinburgh as victors despite initially going behind.

Striker Scott Coleman got an equaliser to level things at the break, and the visitors took the tie by the scruff of the net in the second half with goals from captain Craig Dobson and Coleman putting them 3-1 ahead.

Irvine CSC would net again, but Coleman quickly secured his hat-trick before keeper Scott Walker could not stop a late penalty.

Barca Milton 97 racked up the goals as they secured an emphatic 9-1 hammering of Linton Hotspur in the second round of the Logan Cup.

A first half treble from Charlie Adams and a Neil Waterston strike put Barca in command at the interval.

Fernando Sommacal made it five, and substitute Jon Laidlaw hit a quickfire double after coming off the bench.

Linton did pull a goal back, only for Adams to net his fourth and full-back Stevie Thomas to round off the scoring.