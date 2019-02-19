LEAFA round-up: Spot-on Salvesen claim the Challenge Cup

Salvesen kept their cool to get their hands on the Challenge Cup as they overcame Premier League rivals Tollcross Thistle 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Premier League leaders Tollcross and second-placed Salvesen couldn’t be separated in an action-packed 90 minutes on the 3G at Peffermill, with Tollcross having taken a tenth-minute lead through striker Sam Thompson, who capitalised on a defensive error.

Salvesen drew level midway through the opening period when striker Scott Coleman tapped home a cross.

Ten minutes into the second half and former Tollcross striker Michael Yuill came back to haunt his former club when he volleyed home from just inside the area after being teed up by Craig Dickson.

Tollcross levelled through Kevin Smith’s header from Michael Hornig’s corner and, with five minutes remaining they could have won it, but Hornig saw his penalty saved by Salvesen goalkeeper David Livie.

It would be penalties where Tollcross lost out in the sudden-death drama, with Livie again producing some heroics before Steven Milne struck the post with the decisive spot-kick.

Sunday Morning Division 2 outfit Meadowmill AFC overcame Oxgangs Trinity 2-1 in a mid-table clash with new man Kyle Baker on form.

Meadowmill raced into a 2-0 half-time lead against Oxgangs with both clubs level on points going into the fixture.

The hosts took the lead after 20 minutes when a free-kick taken by recent signing Baker wasn’t dealt with by the Oxgangs keeper and Steve Buchanan was on hand to nod into the net.

Their second goal would arrive ten minutes before the break with a stunning effort from Lewis Black.

The ball was loose inside the 18-yard box and Black, with his back to goal, swivelled before letting rip with his left foot to find the back of the visitors’ net.

Oxgangs used the wind to their favour in the second period and pulled a goal back on the hour mark when Ross Tweed found the net.

Meadowill pushed for a third, but they had Connor Diey to thank for preserving their lead with a fine goal-line clearance.

Ten-man Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic A cemented their standing as Intermediate league leaders with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ormiston.

Second-half goals from Kevin Dyet, Tom Alexander and Josh Elliot secured an important win which increased their lead at the top to four points with second-placed Calvary Park losing. Ryan Kearney saw red for Bonnyrigg along with a visiting player.