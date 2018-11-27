LEAFA round-up: Tranent win despite goalkeeper dashing off for birth of son

Tranent Amateurs survived a goalkeeping crisis to beat fellow newly-promoted outfit Edinburgh South Vics 3-1 in the Premier League.

First-choice keeper Ryan Mack had to dash off at half-time after his girlfriend went into labour, with their new-born son Carson arriving on Saturday night.

Centre half Scott Newlands stepped up to the plate as he went in between the sticks after a goalless first half.

Substitute Julian Anderson, who replaced Mack at half-time, got the opener on the hour mark when he finished well from inside the box.

Striker John Ferguson soon made it two after team-mate Anton McKillop played him through as he finished first time.

Tranent had a goal wrongly chopped off for offside after Ferguson lobbed the home keeper, but he wasn’t to be denied his brace, as he netted at the front post.

Vics pulled one back from a free-kick five minutes from time with Newlands beaten by Mikey Kennedy’s set-piece strike.

Sandys cut down Tollcross Thistle’s lead at the top of the Premier League to four points as they edged past Danderhall Miners 4-3 away from home.

It took just 40 seconds for reigning champions Sandys to open the scoring with Kevin Stewart sending a lopping header into the back of the net.

Hosts Danderhall equalised from the penalty spot through Liam McKenna after ten minutes, before Stewart and Connor Spowart combined to restore the visitors’ lead with the latter netting after 35 minutes.

Darren Anderson struck a fine volley to level five minutes before the interval, and the home side were soon in front for the first time early in the second half when Sandys’ Andrew Kidd headed into his own net.

Sandys grew stronger after this mishap, however, with Spowart levelling on the hour mark, before strike partner Stewart netted a stunning over-head kick on 75 minutes with the goal proving decisive.