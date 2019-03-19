LEAFA round-up: Wallyford Bluebell dig deep to defeat Edinburgh Caledonian in last eight

Wallyford Bluebell fought back from two goals down in the first half to beat ten-man Edinburgh Caledonian 4-2 in the Sunday East of Scotland Amateur Cup quarter-finals.

Sunday Afternoon Division 1 outfit Bluebell found themselves two goals down inside 15 minutes at Peffermill but bounced back in the second half against the reigning Sunday Morning Division 1 leaders Caley who crumbled after half-time. Caley striker Chris Jones got the opener for the hosts inside five minutes when he got on the end of Nick Byrne’s through ball to fire past Bluebell’s goalkeeper at his near post.

The home side were soon celebrating once more, as Jones again found the back of the net with a header from Chris Dolan’s cross for his 52nd goal of the campaign.

From then on it was all Wallyford, as Caley sat back inviting pressure on to themselves in the hope of hitting the visitors on the break.

Bluebell pulled a goal back in spectacular fashion before the break when Craig McLeod cut in from left-back strode forward into the middle of the park and unleashed an unstoppable 30 yards effort which left Caley goalkeeper Steven Parker clutching at fresh air.

The visitors started the second half where they left off in the first, with the equaliser arriving when Murray Christie cut back for Jake Moyes who slotted into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Things went from bad to worse for Caley when midfielder Ryan Stevenson saw red after an off the ball incident when he reacted to a Bluebell player. Bluebell were well in the ascendancy by this point and eventually took the lead with ten minutes remaining when Moyes and Hamish Hunter linked up well, before the latter’s strike was saved well by Parker, but Hunter drilled in the rebound.

The visitors sensed blood and clinched the tie to complete a stunning comeback when Gary Scott-Learmonth’s first time cross was headed in by McLeod.

Premier League leaders Tollcross Thistle booked their place in the final of the Centenary Cup with a 6-2 away victory over Murieston United.

The home side grabbed a shock lead, but Tollcross were soon level when Stewart O’Neill slotted home a spot-kick.

Sam Thompson then put Tollcross in front when he finished well from a tight angle after Kev Smith played him in.

O’Neill then got his second with a terrific lob from the edge of the box, before further goals from Chris Cairns and a double from Colin Chalmers wrapped up a fine semi-final performance.

Oxgangs Trinity edged out Pathhead AFC 5-4 in the Sunday Morning Division 2 League Cup thanks to a double each from Tyler Ellis and Stuart Kidd and a goal from Grant Maitland, to keep them top of Section B and secure a semi-final spot