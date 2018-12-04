LEAFA round-up: Wednesday progress in Sunday Cup along with Edinburgh East and Wallyford

Have your say

Meadowbank Wednesday came from a goal behind to beat Ruthwell Rovers 3-1 and book their spot in the last 16 of the RJM Sports Sunday Trophy.

The visitors from Dumfries went ahead in the fourth-round tie after 25 minutes through Grant Bryson, but they suffered a huge blow when they had Connor Houston sent-off just ten minutes later.

Meadowbank were given an opportunity to level from the penalty spot five minutes before half-time but captain Danny Bisset’s effort was saved.

Wednesday improved considerably after the interval and Bisset redeemed himself on the hour mark as his free-kick was headed in by striker Adam Tait.

Tait then secured his brace to put the home side ahead 15 minutes from time, slotting past the Rovers goalkeeper after Mike Dunlop played him through.

Greg Laird’s bullet free-kick from 25 yards sealed their progression to the fifth round.

Edinburgh East also secured their place in the last 16 as they edged past Edinburgh Caledonian 3-1 away from home.

East survived an early Caley onslaught and went ahead midway through the opening period, Thomas Crease scoring.

The home side pulled level, though, through Mikey McConnell, but were behind once more before the interval when Peter Gilhooley headed into the net from a corner-kick.

East wrapped up the victory with 15 minutes to go when Liam McCardle’s 25-yard effort beat goalkeeper Steven Parker.

Wallyford Bluebell also did LEAFA proud with a late winner away to Media AFC securing a 1-0 victory.

A derby in the Centenary Cup second round didn’t fail to disappoint as Newcraighall Leith Vics went through 4-3 winners on penalties against Sandys after a 4-4 thriller.

Vics were 3-1 behind early in the second half, but roared back to lead 4-3 after goals from Paul Murray and Paul Mercer, and an own goal, only for Bob McKenzie to send the tie to penalties.

Vics goalkeeper Eric Ntambwe was the hero as he saved two penalties in the shootout as Tadg Moriarty stepped up to net the decisive spot-kick.

Elsewhere, Tollcross Thistle beat Danderhall Miners 3-2 in the Challenge Cup semi-final with Stewart O’Neill netting the winner.