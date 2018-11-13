LEAFA: Salvesen set sail for next round

Have your say

Salvesen sailed through their RJM Sports Scottish Amateur Cup third-round replay against Glasgow-based St Davids, returning to Edinburgh 4-0 winners.

The two sides could not be separated last weekend in the Capital as they saw out a thrilling 5-5 encounter. However, there was no stopping Salvesen on Saturday with Dayne Robertson netting a hat-trick.

Striker Michael Yuill teed up Jak Townsley for the opener, before Robertson netted a free-kick from 25 yards out.

The visitors continued to dominate with two further goals from Robertson securing Salvesen’s spot in the fourth round.

Edinburgh Star, Tranent and Newcraighall Leith Vics all suffered replay defeats, while Queensferry Athletic shipped five at Stewarton United.

Victoria Loco crushed Oxgangs Trinity 4-0 to move up to third in LEAFA Sunday Morning Division 2.

There was nothing to separate either side in a goalless opening period, with Victoria going loco in the second half.

The opener didn’t arrive until the 70th minute as David Robertson’s strike from the edge of the box took a slight defection to wrong foot the home goalkeeper.

An Oxgangs defender saw red for deliberate handball on the line, with Dean Anderson netting the penalty award.

Loco were soon awarded another penalty after Robertson went down with Anderson again netting. James Spence scored late on to wrap up victory.

Pencaitland AFC eventually broke down a stubborn Blackridge Vale of Craig to win 7-1 in Saturday’s Championship.

Johnny Edmond hit the opener for visitors Pencaitland before team-mates Scott Sneddon and Sean Campbell both got themselves on the scoresheet.

The hosts pulled a goal back but Paul Munro soon restored Pencaitland’s three goal advantage before the break with his first goal for the club.

Second-half efforts from James Peggie, Lyall Menzies and Sneddon’s second of the afternoon capped a fine performance.