LEAFA wrap: Westside rules Southside | Pencaitland cling on for victory

Westside AFC continue to fly the flag for LEAFA in the RJM Sports Sunday Trophy as they set up a home tie in the last 16 of the competition after a 4-1 away victory over Southside Spartans.

Last season’s East of Scotland Cup winners Westside continued their fine run with a comprehensive fourth-round victory in Glasgow.

Winger Jak Townsley fired the visitors in front after 20 minutes with an acrobatic finish. He burst into the box, and, after his initial shot was blocked, produced an overhead kick which found its way over the line.

Striker Scott Coleman had Westside 2-0 ahead at the interval when his long range free-kick changed direction mid flight to deceive the home goalkeeper.

Spartans performed much better after the interval and but for a combined defensive effort from Paul Suddaby, Jonny Taylor and keeper Scott Walker the hosts would have been back in the tie.

They did finally break Westside’s resistance, but that sparked the visitors back into life and a Danny Glancy double ensured their safe progression to the fifth round, where they will host West Lothian outfit Caron Valley.

Tranent continued their fine run of form in Saturday’s Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over bottom club Fernieside.

The visitors were dominant from the outset, creating chance after chance and they eventually took the lead ten minutes before the break through Jack Godsell.

Godsell secured his second of the afternoon on the hour with a terrific finish from the edge of the box, and striker John Ferguson wrapped up the win to leave boss Brydon Fairgrieve delighted.

Elsewhere, Pencaitland survived a late fightback at Linlithgow Thistle, emerging 4-3 winners in the Championship.

Scott Allan headed in the opener for Pencaitland, who dominated much of the first half only for the home side to level before half-time.

The visitors would hit three more goals without reply – a brace from Lyall Menzies and another effort from Jonny Edmond putting them well in the ascendancy. However, Linlithgow pulled two goals back in quick succession to ensure a nervy finish for the visitors with keeper Jamie Lyall in form to preserve all three points.