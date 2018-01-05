Leith come out of cold storage to take on Tynecastle

Leith Athletic play their first game in almost a month tomorrow when they welcome Capital rivals Tynecastle to Peffermill.

The club have relocated from Meadowbank 3G with the old stadium now closed for refurbishment. Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones’ men’s last outing was a 2-0 defeat by league leaders Kelty Hearts on December 9, their first loss of the campaign. Leith remain eight points adrift of Kelty in second spot but they do have a game in hand.

Opponents Tynie have been idle since their 1-0 Football Nation Qualifying Cup second-round victory over Eyemouth United at the end of November. A victory this weekend for Stevie Vinter’s outfit, though, could see them move into the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, Preston Athletic host East Lothian rivals Ormiston at the Pennypit.

The Panners are 11 points off the pace in third with an immediate return to the Lowland League now looking increasingly unlikely. Visitors Ormiston have been in great form of late and are chasing their fourth consecutive victory following a horrendous start in which the club lost their first ten games of the season.

Elsewhere, Heriot-Watt University welcome their Stirling counterparts to Oriam. Manager Banji Koya is expected to have a number of first-team players unavailable.