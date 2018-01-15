Linlithgow boss ‘embarrassed’ after 5-5 draw with Kennoway

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley labelled the five goals they conceded as embarrassing in their 5-5 draw with Kennoway Star Hearts, a match he described as the craziest he’s ever seen.

The Prestonfield men dropped points at home for the first time this season in a match they were expected to win to remain hot on the heels of leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

Bradley’s post-match comments summed up a bonkers 90 minutes in which the home side never led. Their bungling defending would have made it into a footballing manual for how not to defend.

One of the visitors’ goals came straight from kick-off after Linlithgow had equalised, with home goalkeeper Darren Hill on his way back to his area when Chris Gay caught him off guard and found the net.

“I’ve never known five goals to be conceded at home, never mind the five craziest goals that we gave away. It was embarrassing to a certain point the goals we conceded,” fumed Bradley.

“I didn’t think we played badly, and that might sound crazy to people who weren’t here but the goals we gave away were shocking. Everything they done was from our mistake. The second goal after we had just equalised was criminal.

“For the boy to hit it from the half way line and Darren to be over at our side getting a drink or talking about something was his fault and the coaches fault because we should be organising that.

“I’ve never seen a goal like that in my life. I’m embarrassed a wee bit about it, because the boys fought so hard to get back in the game and we scored a good goal. We would’ve kicked on from there, I’m confident about that, because we were totally dominating the possession and we had them hemmed in our half.”

Rose were denied what looked to be a stonewall penalty in the final minute when Roddy MacLennan was wiped out by Kennoway goalkeeper Robbie Paterson, with Bradley questioning referee Duncan Smith’s bottle.

“Their boy went down, Darren touched him and it was a penalty,” said Bradley. “Fine, but what was different about ours? Not a thing was different – Roddy was actually going quicker and he did a forward roll somersault because the goalie took him out. How can one be a penalty and another one can’t? Is it because it’s the last minute of the game? You can’t give one without giving the other.

“It was a game in which we needed a strong referee and we never had one at the end there who could make a decision. Everybody in the ground knew it was a penalty apart from him.”

Second bottom of the Super League, Kennoway went into the lead after eight minutes. Hill’s save from Chris Gay’s free-kick fell to the feet of Liam Rolland who hammered home the rebound.

Record-breaking Rose striker Tommy Coyne, who became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer last weekend, made it 275 in maroon when he volleyed home in off the woodwork on 22 minutes.

They weren’t level for long, however, as quick thinking from Chris Gay saw him score direct from kick-off with a precision strike from 50 yards out.

Colin Strickland levelled once again for the home side when he prodded Roddy MacLennan’s ball in at the back post to complete the first half scoring.

Hill was caught out again though, just two minutes into the second half when striker Lee Bryce lobbed the experienced stopper from inside the area.

Rose’s hapless defending was exposed once more as Rolland made it 4-2 on 62 minutes. The visitors began to retreat and invite pressure, with the home side enjoying their best spell in the game.

A Gary Thom and then Ruari MacLennan’s neat finish made it 4-4 with ten minutes remaining. Rose looked the likelier to go on and win it, but Hill brought down substitute Lyall Shaw and Matthew Gay netted from the spot with minutes to spare.

Rose went straight up the other end and Strickland headed home to cap an enthralling 90 minutes, not before they were denied a strong penalty appeal and substitute Stewart Devine saw red for protesting after the full-time whistle.

Linlithgow Rose: Hill, Thom, Gray, MacKenzie, Leiper (Devine), Shields (Ronald), Batchelor, Ruari MacLennan, Strickland, Coyne, Roddy MacLennan.

Kennoway Star Hearts: Paterson, McGowan, Band, Partridge (Bremner), Brewster, C Gay, M Gay, Rolland, Bryce (Shaw), Craig, Collins.