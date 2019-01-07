Linlithgow Rose striker Tommy Coyne targets 40 goals this term

A first-half double from Linlithgow Rose striker Tommy Coyne exacted revenge on Camelon, the only team to have beaten theme in the league this season in a 2-0 win to stay top of East of Scotland Conference C.

Coyne is aiming to score more than 40 goals this term and has already netted 27.

“It’s always tough against Camelon especially with Herdy (Gordon Herd) in charge as he played alongside us for years,” said Coyne. “I should have scored early on to get my hat-trick but if anyone had said before the game I would score a double I would have taken that.”

Camelon came out of the blocks fast and the Linlithgow defence had to be on top of their game, however Rose found their pace and when Ross Barbour slung over a high cross to the back post, Coyne rose to power a header into the net. His second was a much disputed penalty when Blair Batchelor was downed in the box, Coyne again making the job of scoring look easy. Both teams had their chances in the remaining 45 minutes but the score remained the same.

Gaffer Mark Bradley was pleased with his squad. “Camelon are a hard team to beat, but we stuck to the tasks we had in front of us and our quality showed in our finishing. Tommy should have scored a hat-trick and he’s disappointed he didn’t but if he can maintain his scoring record he could win the title for us.”

In Division A, Penicuik faced a fast improving Arniston side who are proving to be the dark horse in the pack. It took an Aaron Somerville strike in the second half to settle the result and keep Penicuik on top of the pile.

Division B leaders Bonnyrigg had the short trip to face Dalkeith and won 2-1 thanks to a Lee Currie early penalty and a Ewan Moyes header; Neil Janczyk pulling a goal back from the penalty spot.

Broxburn beat Blackburn with goals from Saul Duffy and Cameron Ross while Dunbar defeated Musselburgh 3-1 and Easthouses came out on top of Newtongrange with a 2-1 victory.